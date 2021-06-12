First Annual Tour de Chilliwack Family Bike Event in support of CCS – 238 Riders

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Community Services and Neels Heating held the first annual Tour de Chilliwack Family Bike Event in support of the 36 programs at CCS.

The event happened on Saturday, June 12 and took families through the beautiful country on the north side of Chilliwack with portions along the Fraser River Dike. It included a bike ride (your choice of 10km, 20km, or 30km), a stellar Tour de Chilliwack “Cheam” t-shirt, games along the way, a chance to enjoy some Chilliwack cuisine, and the opportunity to participate in fundraising efforts by collecting pledges.

CCS Director Diane Janzen posted to Facebook – Thanks to the 238 riders, sponsors, staff and volunteers for making our 1st Tour de Chilliwack such a success. Special thanks to Shirley, Julie, Jessie, volunteers and all our sponsors for making this a great success.

