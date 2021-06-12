UPDATE – BC River Forecast Centre ENDS High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River

Fraser Valley(with files from BC River Forecast Centre) – JUNE 12 UPDATE – The River Forecast Centre is Ending the High Streamflow Advisory for:

•Mainstream of Upper/Middle/Lower Fraser River

•Quesnel River and Cariboo River

•North Thompson River

The above rivers have peaked at flows between the 2- and 10-year return period levels early this week. Based on the current hydrologic modeling, the river levels are expected to drop further for the next 10 days, though slight rises are possible.

Details of the CLEVER Model forecasts can be found at http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_clever.html.

The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.

JUNE 8 ORIGINAL STORY – The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River. The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.

Based on the current hydrological modeling, the Upper and Middle Fraser River is expected to peak at flows between the 5- and 10-year return periods today or tomorrow, and the Lower Fraser River is expected to peak at about the 5-year return period on Sunday or next Monday.

From the June 3 report: The Fraser River at Hope is currently flowing at 7,900m3/s and is expected to fluctuate between approximately 8,140-10,315m3/s over the coming week. This is within the typical peak flow range for spring freshet and remains below major flood concern levels for now*. At least 2-4weeks of spring freshet season remain. Adverse potential flood scenarios during this period include heavy rainfall events and/or extreme heat waves causing rapid snowmelt. It is not possible to accurately forecast these weather events more than 7-10 days in advance.

Mission Gage Courtesy Nancy Spratt (Monday June 7, 2021)

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.