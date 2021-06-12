2021 Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival Award Nominees – 7 From BC – Live Streamed Saturday June 12.

Ottawa – The Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival (SSIF) announced TD Bank Group as presenting sponsor of its inaugural SSIMAs (Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards) and released the list of nominees.

Nominees were selected from 250 Canada-wide submissions by an invited panel of jurors comprising Indigenous and music industry professionals and peers. No public voting was involved in the selection process.Category winners will be announced and honoured at a special ceremony streamed live from the National Arts Centre on Saturday, June 12th.

There are seven from BC including one from Delta.

Blue Moon Marquee – Delta British Columbia (roots in Alberta foothills) Metis Artist/Group of the Year

Murray Porter – North Vancouver British Columbia (from Grand River Territory, Ontario), Recording Artist(s) of the Year AND Roots Album of the Year AND Social Voice

Carsen Gray – Skidegate British Columbia (Haida Gwaii, British Columbia) Radio Song Single of the Year

Joey Stylez – Skidegate British Columbia (from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) Radio Song Single of the Year

Joey Stylez and Carsen Gray – Skidegate British Columbia Live Musical Performance AND Pop/Alternative/Rock Album of the Year

Quanah Style – Vancouver British Columbia Pop/Alternative/ Rock Album of the Year

Rich n Beka – West Kelowna British Columbia Xeni Gwet’in, BC/Tletinq’ox, West of Williams Lake, BC Rap/Hip-Hop/Electronica Album of the Year

The Awards span 18 categories, celebrating solo artists, duos and groups from across Canada by showcasing the diverse and growing music and culture of artistic expression and accomplishment within the Indigenous community.

“Presenting and promoting Indigenous music has been a cornerstone of our Festival for over 22 years, so we felt it was a natural connection to establish these international Awards to spark this celebration of Indigenous music in recognition of National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous Peoples Day,” said Trina Mather Simard, Artistic Producer and Executive Director of Ottawa’s Summer Solstice Festival which runs June 1st to June 21.