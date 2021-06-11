Bandits Sign Former Memphis Grizzlies Forward

Abbotsford – The Fraser Valley Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed former NBA and Memphis Grizzlies forward and recent Delaware Blue Coats starter Julian Washburn for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Washburn played 18 games for the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2018-19 NBA season and averaged 14.1 minutes per game. Washburn scored an NBA career-high eight points against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2019, when he shot 4-of-7 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes of action.

A native of Duncanville, TX, Washburn has played two consecutive seasons for the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G League (2019-21). Washburn averaged 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 42 and 36 per cent shooting from field goal and three-point range, respectively, this past season. The Blue Coats advanced to the G League Finals where the club ultimately fell short against the Lakeland Magic. Prior to suiting up for the Blue Coats, Washburn enjoyed solid tenures with the Austin Spurs (2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19) and Memphis Hustle (2018-19).

The Spurs defeated the Raptors 905 to win the 2017-18 G League Championship. Washburn played a key role in the title clinching victory by contributing seven points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 27 minutes of action.