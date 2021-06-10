Swing with Bling Ladies’ Helping Kids Shine Charity Golf Classic – September 23

Fraser Valley – Ladies, join the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre for a day of fun while supporting children with diverse abilities in the Fraser Valley.

It’s Thursday September 23 at the Fraserglen Golf Course & Training Centre in Abbotsford.

All skills levels welcome. Four person teams and bling it up for the best dressed team. Funds raised support the Fraser Valley Child Development Centre’s individual and family counselling program, their highest need in Covid-19.

Best dressed award, lunch on the course, and lots of prizes including a new online raffle coming soon with fantastic prizes to be announced. Plus, an additional raffle for a WestJet gift of Flight for one roundtrip for two guests to any regularly scheduled WestJet destination (valid until September 23, 2022) and exclusive to participants only.

$110 per person. Register today.

