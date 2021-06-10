Foreshore Fundraising for Cultus Lake Docks

Cultus Lake – The Cultus Lake Park Foreshore Fundraising and Improvement Committee is asking for financial help from you.



The docks, located in the foreshore area of Cultus Lake Park are 70+ years old. This past winter, storms damaged sections which make it necessary to remove two large sections of the Main Beach docks. The committee is aiming to remove the old creosote pilings, creosote support joists and replace them with the best engineered system available.



Any donation is greatly appreciated and will go directly to the replacement or repair of the Main Beach docks. The hope is to rebuild these docks to create memories for future generations.



There are a couple ways to donate and receive a tax receipt:



1. Mail a cheque to the Cultus Lake Park office payable to the Cultus Lake Park Board – Main Beach Docks Project.

2. Call 604-858-3334 or visit the Cultus Lake Park office to process a donation via Credit or Debit.

3. Visit our website and make a donation online https://www.cultuslake.bc.ca/…/main-beach-docks-project/

Cultus Lake Park