The 2021 Envision Financial & Rotary Canada Day Show – on chillTV Thursday July 1

Chilliwack – The City of Chilliwack presents The 2021 Envision Financial & Rotary Canada Day Show!
Premiering on Facebook, Youtube and chillTV.ca at 2 pm Canada Day, July 1st!
Music, Comedy, Drama and History from Chilliwack performers and contributors!
It will be a fabulous family friendly time from the comfort of your SmartTV, your phone, your laptop, your ipad…you choose!
Watch chillTV and FVN for more details as we announce performers on the program!
Special thanks to the sponsors, who have made this possible!
Presenting: City of Chilliwack
Title: Envision Financial
Gold: Danielle Beausoleil, Jason Laynes and Associates
Silver: Chilliwack Volkswagen
Entertainment: Kelli Paddon and Dan Coulter your MLA’s for Chilliwack-Kent and Chilliwack
Media: 89.5 The Drive, STAR 98.3, Chilliwack Progress
chillTV is proud to be able to bring you wonderful programming such as this, and thank the Rotary Club of Chilliwack for support and guidance!
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™
