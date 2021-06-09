No Longer a “District” – Mission is now a “CITY”!

Mission – The District of Mission is now officially the City of Mission after the application to reclassify was approved by the Province.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayor and Council’s past and present, along with staff and the Province for undertaking this process,” said Mayor Horn. “This is something to celebrate, and when the timing is right we will look to come together as a community”.

The process will begin by discontinuing usage of the current name on letterheads, emails, and official documentation and will require minimal staffing and financial resources.

The next phase will be to beg in extensive community engagement and consultation for the creation of a new brand identity. This will include First Nations, community organizations, and the public, post-COVID when the opportunity to begin in-person meetings can occur.

The proposed phases for this work will include a brand audit to understand the current identity and its challenges and opportunities, community engagement and research to help identify a unified vision. A creative team will be retained to design branding options and finally, implementation will occur and include an updated website and the gradual replacement on larger ticket items such as municipal vehicles and signage.

Council has requested staff provide further details including costing and timelines