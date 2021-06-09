Indigenous Tourism BC $5M Recovery Fund to Support 140 Indigenous Tourism Operators (VIDEO)

Vancouver/Victoria/Fraser Valley/Coast Salish Territories – Indigenous Tourism BC (ITBC), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport, has delivered $5 million through the BC Indigenous Tourism Recovery Fund to support 140 Indigenous tourism operators across the province.

If you are in the Fraser Valley and have received help from this fund, FVN and chillTV would like to har your story — [email protected]

Funding has helped mitigate the impacts of the global pandemic and bridge businesses towards a recovery plan, as well as maintain or create nearly 1,200 jobs. While many companies have been impacted by COVID-19, Indigenous businesses have faced additional economic barriers resulting from difficulty accessing funding and operating in remote locations. Following a recommendation by the Tourism Task Force to introduce a dedicated program that meets the needs of these operators, ITBC and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport launched the BC Indigenous Tourism Fund, which offered non-repayable grant contributions of up to $45,000 for Indigenous businesses across BC.