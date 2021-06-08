BC River Forecast Centre Issues High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River

Fraser Valley – The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Fraser River. The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-stream flow period.

Based on the current hydrological modeling, the Upper and Middle Fraser River is expected to peak at flows between the 5- and 10-year return periods today or tomorrow, and the Lower Fraser River is expected to peak at about the 5-year return period on Sunday or next Monday.

From the June 3 report: The Fraser River at Hope is currently flowing at 7,900m3/s and is expected to fluctuate between approximately 8,140-10,315m3/s over the coming week. This is within the typical peak flow range for spring freshet and remains below major flood concern levels for now*. At least 2-4weeks of spring freshet season remain. Adverse potential flood scenarios during this period include heavy rainfall events and/or extreme heat waves causing rapid snowmelt. It is not possible to accurately forecast these weather events more than 7-10 days in advance.

Details of the CLEVER Model forecasts can be found at http://bcrfc.env.gov.bc.ca/freshet/map_clever.html.

Mission Gage Courtesy Nancy Spratt (Monday June 7, 2021)

The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period.The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.