BC Historical Federation Awards Won by Tami Quiring (Alder Grove Heritage Society) and Natalia Deros (Heritage Abbotsford Society)

Aldergrove/Abbotsford – The British Columbia Historical Federation (BCHF) announced that Tami Quiring of Alder Grove Heritage Society and Natalia Deros (Heritage Abbotsford Society) are recipients of an Inspiration award for their efforts successfully hosting the Society’s Community Heritage Day during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The award is bestowed upon individuals and organizations who have provided hope and optimism to the sector in British Columbia during the ongoing pandemic.

Designing an in-person event to be in keeping with COVID protocols, the Alder Grove Heritage Society, under Tami’s leadership, hosted a ‘heritage walk-thru’ event in September 2020. The event featured displays mounted on a socially-distanced one way course set up within Royal Canadian Legion Branch #26.

Safely mobilizing volunteers and members of the Heritage Society, the Community Heritage Day promoted safe in-person engagement and an increased sense of community during the pandemic while allowing visitors to learn about the history of Aldergrove.



The award was presented at the Federation’s annual conference awards gala online on June 5, 2021.



The British Columbia Historical Federation encourages interest in the history of British Columbia through research, presentation, and support in its role as an umbrella organization for provincial historical societies. Established in 1922, the Federation currently provides a collective voice for over 100 member societies and 24,000 individuals in the provincial not-for-profit historical sector.