Two Sunday Stabbings in Downtown Chilliwack – One Victim was Elderly with Dementia

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is currently investigating two stabbings which occurred on Sunday night (June 6).

On Sunday evening @9:15PM, RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Mary Street and Spadina Avenue after a 58-year-old man was approached by an unknown male suspect and stabbed in what police believe to be an unprovoked attack.

The victim managed to walk to the Chilliwack General Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.



The suspect in this stabbing is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim to medium build, wearing dirty jeans and possibly a patterned blue top. The suspect was described as having frizzy dark brown hair.

Approximately 45 minutes later, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a second stabbing which is believed to have occurred in the area of Mary Street, Bernard and Alexander Avenues. The victim in this attack is an 80-year-old elderly man who suffers from dementia. He remains in intensive care at an area hospital where he is being treated for stab wounds.

While police are still in the early stages of their investigation, given the timing of these incidents and the proximity within which they occurred, RCMP believe these incidents may be related.

“Given the fact that that these incidents appear to be unprovoked, this is extremely concerning. Chilliwack RCMP will step up presence in the area but we are asking the community to remain vigilant,” says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “It is advised for the public to walk in well lit areas and if possible with a friend and to be aware of your surroundings. Please report any suspicious activity to police.

Investigation into these stabbings continues as police gather evidence to identify any potential suspect(s). This includes reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with anyone who may have any information regarding these crimes.

Investigators are asking anyone with any information regarding these stabbings to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

Or, if you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.