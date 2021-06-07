Closure of Section of Vye Road for Highway 11 Widening, Overpass Starts June 14 – Lasts 18 Months (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – Vye Road in Abbotsford will be closed from June 14th 2021 to November 2022 as part of the Vye Road overpass project. The road closure will run from June 14, 2021 to November 2022.

In April 2018, there were sighs of reliefs and a view shouts of joy after Abbotsford City Council announced that the $30M project involving Vye Road access and a railway overpass will be ready for shovels in the ground.

Council was told that both Southern Rail and CP Rail were on board, both signing off on the project.

The Highway 11 widening will see the NEXUS lane to the U.S. border be extended 1.8 kilometres to improve the flow of traffic to the border for families and commercial drivers.

