BCHL, Chiefs Release ’21-22 Schedule

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The BCHL has released their full 2021-22 regular season schedule.
Key dates:
Sep. 17 – Opening of BCHL training camps
Oct 8 – Chiefs starts their season on the road in Langley
Oct 9 – Chiefs first home game at the Coliseum vs Coquitlam
Oct. 20-24 – BCHL Showcase
Feb. 19-20 – BCHL Road Show
Mar. 25 – BCHL Playoffs begin
The league will provide further details on the Showcase and Road Show events at a later date, as well as more information regarding the league’s plans to celebrate its 60th Anniversary season.
To view the full season schedule, click here.
