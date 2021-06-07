BCHL, Chiefs Release ’21-22 Schedule

Burnaby/Chilliwack – The BCHL has released their full 2021-22 regular season schedule.

Key dates:

Sep. 17 – Opening of BCHL training camps

Oct 8 – Chiefs starts their season on the road in Langley

Oct 9 – Chiefs first home game at the Coliseum vs Coquitlam

Oct. 20-24 – BCHL Showcase

Feb. 19-20 – BCHL Road Show

Mar. 25 – BCHL Playoffs begin

The league will provide further details on the Showcase and Road Show events at a later date, as well as more information regarding the league’s plans to celebrate its 60th Anniversary season.

To view the full season schedule, click here.