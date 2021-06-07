AHL Abbotsford Team in Revamped Pacific Division for 21-22

Abbotsford/ Springfield, Mass. – American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved a schedule unification plan that will see all teams play a 72-game regular-season schedule beginning in 2022-23.

As part of the plan, for the 2021-22 season, teams in the Atlantic, North and Central Divisions have the option of playing either 76 or 72 games, while teams in the Pacific Division will play 68 games. Additionally, there will be an increase in the number of teams qualifying for the Calder Cup Playoffs each year; details will be finalized and announced later in the offseason.

That means the new Abbotsford team, the farm club for the Vancouver Canucks, will be in the Pacific Division.

The team has yet to formalize a new (or existing) name.