Mission’s New Arts and Cultural Centre on Hurd Street

Mission — The District of Mission has provided the Mission Arts Council (MAC)

with a commitment to allow the development of an arts and culture centre at 7560 Hurd

Street, the site of the former Mission Lawn Bowling Club. The Lawn Bowling Club will

be relocating indoors to the new Boswyk Seniors Activity Centre at 7682 Grand Street

soon.

Mayor Paul Horn said, “The Mission Arts Council has been contributing to our

community for many years, and they need a home of their own. This is an important

move by Council to better support and encourage the growth of arts and culture in the

District of Mission.”

While funding has not yet been secured for the new space and the formal agreement is

being prepared, this represents a very significant first step that will allow the MAC and

their Board of Directors to seek out potential funding partners and grants. Mission Arts

Council President Kelly Ridley expressed gratitude to the District of Mission on behalf of

the MAC Board and members and looks forward to working collaboratively with the

District on all aspects of the project including the funding, design, and construction of

the facility.