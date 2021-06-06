UPDATE – GoFundMe for Ryder Lake Hall Passed $11K Mark and Hoping For A Little More

Ryder Lake – Ryder Lake Hall in Chilliwack is struggling to stay open due to the pandemic and is turning to the community to help them raise the $11,000 needed to survive.

Owned by the local Women’s and Farmers’ Institutes, it has been a place for locals to come together for weddings, potlucks, concerts and events since 1963.

The Ryder Lake Hall costs approximately $7,000 a year to run. Under normal circumstances, this is covered by the costs of rentals and fundraising, which has dried up over the last fifteen months. Despite great effort from volunteers, the reserves have dwindled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Andy Harrington is leading this fundraiser. You will recognize his name as he was a driving force is getting better high speed internet connections to the residents of Ryder Lake.

On Sunday, Harrington posted to Facebook that the $11,000 mark was passed and now pushing for $14,000 so that there is a comfortable operating reserve.

Update – Wow, Ryder Lake we did it! Now let’s keep it going!Great news everyone! As of 9.30am this morning we beat our fundraising goal of $11,000 and are at $11,750! We can’t thank you all enough for being so generous and for showing how much this community comes together in a time of need.For those of you who haven’t had a chance to donate yet, don’t worry, were going to keep going! The $11,750 we’ve raised so far will pay the basic costs of keeping the hall running for a year with some left over for some urgent maintenance issues, but in a 57 year old hall, there is a lot that’s needs work. The more we can raise the more we can do as we think about some big upcoming projects such as a new roof. and some sanitation renewal.So, let’s push on. Can we make it to $14,000? As someone once said…Yes we can!!!!With the deepest of appreciation.PS For those of you who would prefer to donate directly, please make cheques out to: Ryder Lake Farmers and Women’s Institute sand send it to Ryder Lake Farmers and Women’s Institutes C/O 48438 McGuire Road, Chilliwack B.C. V4Z 1C7

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://ca.gf.me/v/c/rlsm/help-keep-ryder-lake-hall-open