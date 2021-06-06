Filming in Maple Ridge – “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf – Monday June 7

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Maple ridge at two sites for filming of Hallmark’s “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf.

The Movie of the Week “Officially Yours” will be filming in Memorial Peace Park during the day, before moving over to Once Upon A Tea Leaf at approximately 4:00 pm where they will continue filming until 9:00 pm.

Please view map and Notification Letter for further details.

From Creative BC: