Filming in Maple Ridge – “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf – Monday June 7

TOPICS:
Maple Ridge Memorial Peace Park

Posted By: Don Lehn June 6, 2021

Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Maple ridge at two sites for filming of Hallmark’s “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf.

The Movie of the Week “Officially Yours” will be filming in Memorial Peace Park during the day, before moving over to Once Upon A Tea Leaf at approximately 4:00 pm where they will continue filming until 9:00 pm.

Please view map and Notification Letter for further details.

From Creative BC:

OFFICIALLY YOURS
Local Production Company: CMW Horizon Productions Inc.
Producer: Gilles Laplante, Chester Sit
Director: Nicholas Humphries
Production Manager: Christopher Langford
Production Coordinator: Tania Escamilla
Schedule: 6/3/2021 – 6/18/2021
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Filming in Maple Ridge – “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf – Monday June 7"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.