Maple Ridge – Film crews will be in Maple ridge at two sites for filming of Hallmark’s “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf.
The Movie of the Week “Officially Yours” will be filming in Memorial Peace Park during the day, before moving over to Once Upon A Tea Leaf at approximately 4:00 pm where they will continue filming until 9:00 pm.
Please view map and Notification Letter for further details.
From Creative BC:
|OFFICIALLY YOURS
|Local Production Company: CMW Horizon Productions Inc.
|Producer: Gilles Laplante, Chester Sit
|Director: Nicholas Humphries
|Production Manager: Christopher Langford
|Production Coordinator: Tania Escamilla
|Schedule: 6/3/2021 – 6/18/2021
Be the first to comment on "Filming in Maple Ridge – “Officially Yours” in Memorial Peace Park and Once Upon a Tea Leaf – Monday June 7"