Hike for Hospice 2021 – Saturday June 5

Chilliwack – The Covid Friendly Hike for Hospice 2021 is June 5.

Fundraise in a safe and virtual way by asking for financial donations from friends, family, employers, etc. Every dollar counts, and Hospice would like to encourage participants to set a goal to raise $150+.

Hit the road, the trail, the track, or the treadmill. Whatever activity you partake in, make sure it’s socially distanced, safe, and most of all fun.

June 30th awards will be presented in the following categories:

Best Dressed Team (When you arrive at Sardis Park, they would love to see some GREAT outfits).

Top Individual Fundraiser

Top Team Fundraiser

Sponsors:

Sue Knott, Executive Director Chilliwack Hospice – Photo Courtesy Bradley Gionet