Freshet 2021 – Matsqui Trail Regional Park Trail, Dewdney Regional Park – Closed

Fraser Valley – Fraser River levels are rising rapidly resulting in trail closures at Matsqui Trail Regional Park in Abbotsford as well as the entire Dewdney Regional Park i=on the north side of the Fraser River.

At Matsqui, the Lower shoreline trail west of Page Road parking lot is closed and lower shoreline trail west of main parking lot is closed.

Abbotsford Councilor Dave Loewen posted pictures to Facebook on Friday June 4.

FVN reporters went to Jesperson Boat Launch and Gill Bar in Chilliwack, on Tuesday to monitor the rising water. This time of year is where water safety along the shore is paramount. The provincial average for all ASWS locations increased from 115% on April 1st to 117% for April 15th. The average for all stations within the Fraser River basin increased to 120% (April 1st: 119%).

