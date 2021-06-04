Traffic Cones and Construction in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – FVRD Area H Director Taryn Dixon passes along the update that traffic and parking control cones will return this year in Cultus Lake.

Summer Traffic Update

1. Cones- The orange cones are expected up before July 1st.

2. Paving- Columbia Valley Highway will be paved this summer from Sleepy Hollow Road to near the bottom of Frost Road. This project has gone out to tender and it closes June 16th. Once it closes Highways will have a better idea of exactly when the paving at Cultus will happen and how long it is expected to take. ( around 2-3 weeks ) . The plan is to communicate and keeps residents informed of the start dates. Etc. Paving will be Mon- Fri. 7:00am-7:00pm, with no work being done on Fridays and Mondays of long weekends.

A letter has gone out to Area H residents and will have more information about the project.

3. Communication- Sign boards will be up again with messages about the traffic situation during paving and on the weekends. It is expected to on be similar to last year with message boards at key locations throughout Chilliwack, Yarrow and Cultus Lake with Cultus Lake Traffic/Parking messages.

DriveBC will also have messages.