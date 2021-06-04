MLA’s Coulter, Paddon Announce Mamele’awt Qweesome & To’o Affordable Housing Society Project

Chilliwack – Both Chilliwack area MLA’s Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say 74 new, affordable rental homes are coming to Chilliwack for people who experience mobility challenges, seniors, and families with low to moderate incomes.

“These 74 new homes will ensure that as Chilliwack continues to grow, there will be affordable options for seniors and folks with mobility challenges,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “As a person with a physical disability, I know how important it is to fund housing projects like this that meet specific needs. I’m looking forward to seeing this project come to life.”

In partnership with the Mamele’awt Qweesome & To’o Housing Society, this project will provide 74 new units at 45835 Spadina Ave, specifically for families, seniors and people with mobility challenges.

“Mamele’awt Qweesome & To’o Housing Society have been working in the Fraser Valley for over 30 years,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “It’s always a bonus when we can partner with community and Indigenous-led organizations, and these new units will help eliminate some of the barriers that seniors and people with mobility challenges face when trying to access affordable housing.”



This project is part of 47 new projects that have been selected through this second intake of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund (CHF). The intake will provide approximately 2,455 rental homes for individuals, families, seniors, people with disabilities and Indigenous peoples throughout the province. More than 1,000 of the new homes will be for Indigenous individuals, families, and Elders.

These projects have 50% of units for households with incomes up to $64,000, 30% of units for households with incomes up to approximately $74,000, and 20% of units for households with very low incomes (including those on income or disability assistance).

The Community Housing Fund is part of the BC New Democrat government’s 10-year $7-billion housing plan. The CHF is an investment of $1.9 billion to build more than 14,000 affordable rental homes for moderate- and low-income families and individuals. Three and a half years in, more than 8,600 of these homes are already open, under construction or in development.