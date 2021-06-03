Province Providing New Relief Funding to Ensure Legions Remain Open

Victoria – The Province is providing new relief funding to ensure legions can continue providing essential community services to its 47,000 members in B.C., including veterans and their families.

The Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Command will receive $1.5 million in one-time support to help offset the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and recent circuit-breaker restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Legions play an important role in our communities, caring for the people who have served our nation,” said Premier John Horgan. “Our government committed to finding a solution, and we’re delivering support to ensure legions can keep serving veterans, their families and our communities.”

Legions generate a significant portion of revenue to fund their services through food and beverage service, which was disrupted by public health orders preventing people from gathering indoors.

The $1.5 million mirrors the average grant provided to businesses under the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant and aligns with support provided by the federal government.

“In response to the economic impacts of the pandemic, B.C. has provided the most direct financial support of any province,” Premier Horgan said. “We will continue to support people, businesses and non-profits as we build the foundation of a strong economic recovery for everyone.”

The Royal Canadian Legion BC/Yukon Command has 145 branches, serving veterans, ex-service personnel, seniors, youth and many aspects of community life.