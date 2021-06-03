AbbyPD Arrest Suspect in 2018 Home Invasion

Abbotsford – In the early morning hours of January 10, 2018, Abbotsford Police officers responded to a home invasion in the 2200 block of Windsor Street. Armed masked men broke into the home and tied up the residents, a man and his teenage son. Police believe this was a targeted robbery.

Fortunately, the victims did not sustain physical injuries; however, they were emotionally impacted by this incident.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 Dylan Shane PELLY, 25 years-old, was arrested in connection to this home invasion. Detectives continue their investigation into the other suspects involved.

PELLY is facing numerous charges including:

Break and enter a dwelling house- contrary to Section 348(1)(d) of the Criminal Code;

Robbery- contrary to Section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code;

Forcible Confinement x2- contrary to Section 279(2) of the Criminal Code;

Commit an indictable offence with face masked- contrary to Section 351(2) of the Criminal Code;

Use an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence- contrary to Section 85(2) of the Criminal Code;

Weapons Trafficking x3 – contrary to Section 99(1)(a) of the Criminal Code;

Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking x3- contrary to Section 100(1) of the Criminal Code; and

Trafficking in a controlled substance (fentanyl), – contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

As this file is currently before the courts, further information on this investigation will not be released at this time.



Initial Release January 10, 2018

Incident: Three masked men steal marijuana from licensed grow op

Abbotsford Police Patrol Officers responded to the 2200 block of Windsor Street for a report of a home invasion this morning at 4:28 am.

The resident called the police to report that he and his teenage son were sleeping when three masked men brandishing firearms forced entry into their home and tied them up.

The suspects proceeded to rob them of an undisclosed amount of marijuana and their 2011 white Ford F350, bearing license plate LS 9325. The victims did not sustain any injuries.

The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation with the assistance of Patrol Division officers and members of the Forensic Identification Unit. Anyone with information about this incident or locates this pickup truck is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police at 604-859- 5225.

AbbyPD 2018-1316