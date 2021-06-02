GoFundMe for Ryder Lake Hall

Ryder Lake – Ryder Lake Hall in Chilliwack is struggling to stay open due to the pandemic and is turning to the community to help them raise the $11,000 needed to survive.

Owned by the local Women’s and Farmers’ Institutes, it has been a place for locals to come together for weddings, potlucks, concerts and events since 1963.

The Ryder Lake Hall costs approximately $7,000 a year to run. Under normal circumstances, this is covered by the costs of rentals and fundraising, which has dried up over the last fifteen months. Despite great effort from volunteers, the reserves have dwindled due to the ongoing pandemic.

Andy Harrington is leading this fundraiser. You will recognize his name as he was a driving force is getting better high speed internet connections to the residents of Ryder Lake.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://ca.gf.me/v/c/rlsm/help-keep-ryder-lake-hall-open