FV Real Estate Board – Near record-breaking new listings (May 2021), not enough to match insatiable buyer demand

Surrey (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Fraser Valley’s extraordinary pandemic real estate market continued to break sales records – for the ninth consecutive month – while at the same time, reaching near-historic levels of new listings in May.

In May, the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 2,951 sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®), an increase of 267 per cent compared to May 2020 and a 2 per cent decrease compared to April. (Note that last year, the market was significantly restricted due to the lockdown.) The previous record high for sales in May for the Fraser Valley region was 2,911 in 2016.

Larry Anderson, President of the Board, said, “Demand hasn’t changed. What’s changed is supply. In the last three months, buyers have 40 per cent more inventory to look at in the Fraser Valley and it’s allowed them to take back a little control.

“We’re seeing resistance to multiple offers and buyers adjusting their offers, or even waiting, because they have more selection. We’re a long way from a balanced market, but supply is helping us to head in the right direction.”

In May, the Board received the second-highest volume of new listings ever; approaching May 2018 levels. The Board received 3,926 new listings in May, an increase of 78 per cent compared to last year, and a decrease of 22 per cent compared to April 2021. The month ended with total active inventory sitting at 5,868, a 3 per cent decrease compared to April, and 9 per cent less than May of last year.