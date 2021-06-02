Chiefs Acquire Johnson from Rivermen in 3-Team, Multi-Player Deal – The Prize = Cameron Johnson

Chilliwack (chilliwackchiefs.net) – The Chilliwack Chiefs nailed down a deal involving multiple teams and multiple players. The Chilliwack Chiefs initially moved Brody Gagno (02) and Ty Gagno (03) to the Prince George Spruce Kings in exchange for the playing rights to Andrej Kovacevic and Ryan Upson. “ We want to thank Brody and Ty for their contributions on and off the ice.” Said Chiefs Head Coach and GM Brian Maloney before adding, “We wish them all the best in Prince George, and know they will do extremely well there.”

In a corresponding move, the Chilliwack Chiefs then moved the playing rights acquired for Kovacevic and Upson to the Langley Rivermen in exchange for Harvard Commit Cameron Johnson. The 16-year old forward is already familiar with Chilliwack having spent the 2021 Pod Season with the Chiefs on loan from the Rivermen. In 20 games played he registered 3 goals, 8 assists for 11 points while playing heavy minutes for the Chiefs. “We are really excited to add Cam to our roster moving forward. He is a high-IQ player that has a willingness to go to hard areas of the ice and fight for space.” Said Maloney, “Cam will be leaned on heavily to produce offence for us next season and we know he is ready to take on that challenge.”

Johnson will arrive in Chilliwack in September when training camps officially opens.