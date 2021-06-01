TWU’s Liam Remple Named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U19 Team for 2021

Langley – Trinity Western University incoming middle Liam Remple (Vernon, B.C.) has been named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U19 team for 2021, which is comprised of athletes with the potential to represent Canada at the 2028 Olympic Games.

The 6-foot-7 star from Vernon Christian School was the unanimous choice as Varsity Letters 2020-21 B.C. Boys Volleyball Player of the Year and will now have an opportunity to train with the best U19 players in Canada.

With Remple joining the fray, the Spartans will have 12 men’s athletes, including alums, representing Canada this summer.

Canada’s men’s senior team, which is currently competing in the Volleyball Nations League, features five Spartans, including Dan Jansen Van Doorn (’13, Langley), Eric Loeppky (’20, Steinbach, Man.), Steve Marshall (’13, Abbotsford, B.C.), Ryan Sclater (’17, Port Coquitlam, B.C.) and Lucas Van Berkel (’14, Edmonton). Canada’s NextGen Team includes current Spartans Jesse Elser (Calgary), Mathias Elser (Calgary), Brodie Hofer (Langley) and Jackson Howe (Calgary) along with alum Pearce Eshenko (’20, Banff, Alta.). Mathias Elser was also named to Canada’s U21 side along with incoming Spartan Cory Schoenherr (Waterloo, Ont.).

The U19 program will start with virtual programming in June, with in-person training scheduled to begin July 19 in Vancouver.

These U19 athletes are tentatively scheduled to represent Canada in a Four Federations Competition – featuring teams from the USA, Bulgaria and Puerto Rico – that will be held by USA Volleyball in Anaheim from July 28 to August 5 (pending COVID-19 restrictions).

“We are very pleased to bring together Team Canada U19 Men given the challenges of the past 15 months,” said Dawna Sales, Volleyball Canada director of athlete and coach pathways.

“This group of athletes have missed the opportunity to compete on the provincial and national stage. For many, the last competition was the 2019 Canada Cup, so we are excited to see them back on the court training as Team Canada.”

Team Canada U19 Men’s Roster

Teyven Blackmore, Ottawa, ON

Jacob Breton, Calgary, AB

Nicoles Carter, Ile des Chenes, MB

Keegan Colleaux, Saskatoon, SK

Dennis Cota, Mississauga, ON

Marek Edwards, Calgary, AB

Reeve Gingera, Calgary, AB

Spencer Grahame, Selkirk, MB

Logan Greves, Calgary, AB

Mason Greves, Calgary, AB

Daniil Hershtynovich, Thornhill, ON

Quinn Levinson, Hamilton, ON

Jeremy Love, Dauphin, MB

Samuel Ludwig, Winnipeg, MB

Owen Mellon, Oakville, ON

Brendan Mills, London, ON

Nikola Mitrovic, Niagara Falls, ON

Lucas Musschoot, Regina, SK

John Obi, Winnipeg, MB

Julien Phillips, Fredericton, NB

Spencer Purdie, Red Deer County, AB

Azim Raheem, Rexdale, ON

Liam Remple, Vernon, BC

Jaxon Rose, Winnipeg, MB

Matt Rugosi, Toronto, ON

Jacob Sargent, Lethbridge, AB

Easton Sarich, Campbellville, ON

Conaire Taub, Calgary, AB

Nick Taub, Calgary, AB

Skyler Varga, Muenster, SK

Program Staff

Michael Hawkins – Lead Coach

Matt Krueger – Assistant Coach

Brock Davidiuk – Assistant Coach

Dave Preston – Assistant Coach

Nathan Groenveld – Assistant Coach

Jared Brown – Assistant Coach

Wes Chen – Team Coordinator

Dawna Sales – Director, Athlete and Coach Pathways