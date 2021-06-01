Passport to Patios – Abbotsford Campaign Supporting Local Hospitality Sector

Abbotsford – To support the hospitality sector in Abbotsford, the City is launching a new campaign called Passport to Patios. This campaign will encourage residents to get out and “Sit, Sip Socialize!” while supporting local businesses this summer.

From June to August, every $10 spent at one of our local Abbotsford participating businesses will receive a “Passport to Patios” stamp. Once five stamps have been accumulated in the passport, they can be submitted through the City’s online form, for a chance to win one of two weekly prizes (valued at $50/each).

The Passport to Patios campaign includes a virtual experience where participants can use a GIS mapping tool to help map out your destination.

This campaign runs from June 1st to August 31st and is being organized in accordance with COVID-19 recommendations set by the Provincial Health Officer.

Contest Details:

Download your Passport online or pick up a copy from one of our participating businesses. Visit one of the participating Passport to Patios businesses and spend a minimum of $10.00 (per visit). Ask the participating business to validate your “Passport” with a sticker. There is no need to keep your receipt. One sticker per visit. Collect five stamps from participating patios. You can visit the same business again five days in a row; each time making a minimum purchase of $10.00. Submit your completed Passport – Take a picture, photocopy or scan your completed “Passport” and upload it using the online form. You will be entered into the weekly prize draw.

There are two prizes each week from June – August, 2021. Prizes will be chosen at random and include gift cards from the local retailers (valued at $50 each – no cash value – no substitutions)

FYI:

www.abbotsford.ca/passport2patios #passport2patios