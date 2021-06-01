UPDATE – SUSPECTS WANTED – Agassiz RCMP Investigating Long Weekend Campsite Incident That Went to Social Media

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP need info on a campsite altercation investigation. Last month, it was documented on social media. At the time, weapons were alleged to be available but nothing had been concrete in evidence.

Investigation continues into a report of weapons and threats at a Chehalis Lake campsite which occurred during the late evening hours on May 23, 2021. Agassiz RCMP are releasing a photo obtained during the incident in the hopes that someone is able to identify the individuals involved or that additional witnesses may come forward.

Background: Shortly before midnight on Sunday, May 23, 2021, Agassiz RCMP received a report that individuals camping near Chehalis Lake had shot a pellet gun in the direction of a nearby campsite and then subsequently produced a machete, assaulted a female and demanded the family depart the area. The family subsequently fled in fear and reported the incident to police.

This is the second incident in which violence and threats have been reported in area campsites.

Police are hoping that the attached photograph of male suspects in the background at the campsite will assist in identifying the suspects to further their investigation.

There was confirmation that one person involved had ties with local rugby.

One suspect has been described as a Caucasian male, with a black beard and medium length black hair, approximately 6 feet tall and in his late 30s to early 40s.

A second suspect has been described as a Caucasian male, bald with a black goatee, approximately 40 years old and approximately 250-300 pounds.

Agassiz RCMP

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the individuals captured in the attached photo.

Anyone who may have been present or witnessed this incident or anyone with any information is asked to contact the Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

MAY 24 ORIGINAL STORY – RCMP note that while social media is an important tool for sharing information it can also provide a platform to spread misinformation for the reason of humiliating or shaming others causing needless stress within the community. It also has the potential to impact unintended victims who may be friends or families of those alleged to be involved.

On Sunday May 23, Agassiz RCMP received a report of a confrontation over a campsite, which occurred on Friday May 21, at the 55 km marker on the Harrison Forest Service Road (FSR). The complainant alleged that a group of campers at a site threatened to shoot guns and slash the tires of the caller’s vehicle.

During the interaction, the complainant photographed vehicles including licence plates and persons belonging to the group, which in turn were published on social media including accusations that the incident was racially motivated and that the group of campers had firearms. No one was injured and the complainant left the site.

Agassiz RCMP is continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into the accusations and into the statements posted on social media.

At this time, it does not appear the group of campers were in possession of firearms and there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated.

The complainant has posted video and some personal information of the campers online. This is also being investigated.

The Agassiz RCMP encourages the public to report any interactions such as this to the police first and to please leave the investigations to us, said Cpl Mike Rail.

Agassiz RCMP is continuing to investigate the incidents and is urging anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact police at 604-796-2211.

RCMP also urge people camping in the backcountry of the Upper Fraser Valley to remain respectful of fellow campers allowing everyone an enjoyable backcountry experience.