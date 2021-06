Abbotsford – Abby PD is searching for a missing man, Daniel Risdale.

He was last seen Monday, May 31, near the 30000 block of Rainbow Avenue in #Abbotsford.

He is a white male, 30yo, 5’6″, head shaved with beard.

Daniel’s family is concerned for his well being.

Info on whereabouts? Call 604-859-5225 or txt 222973