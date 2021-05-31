Starting June 1 – BC’s Minimum Wage Surpasses $15/hour

Victoria – On June 1, B.C.’s lowest paid workers will get a pay boost, with the general minimum wage increasing to $15.20 an hour and the lower discriminatory minimum wage for liquor servers ending.

Over the past four years, B.C.’s general minimum wage has increased from $11.35 to $15.20 per hour.

The gradual increase of the minimum wage over four years has given businesses time to prepare for each increase, offering them stability and certainty. The pandemic has presented unforeseen challenges over the last year, but the Province continues to support and assist those companies that have been impacted. B.C. currently leads all major provinces in job recovery.

As of June 1, the minimum wage rates are increasing as follows: