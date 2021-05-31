Chilliwack River Valley Heartwood Learning Community Summer Outdoor Living Programs for Youth

Chilliwack – If you are looking for an opportunity for your child to socialize and learn in a healthy and safe manner, then you may be interested in learning more about the recently approved opening of a new Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program.

The goal of this program is to develop the skills and healthy mindset for a lifelong passion of learning, and provide an awareness of our environment and all it has to offer. The activities will supplement the BC Curriculum in a nature-inspired classroom (the forest), and will build on and engage your child’s natural curiosity! This “independent” Outdoor Learning Program will be facilitated by 2 BC certified teachers for children that are currently enrolled in kindergarten to grade 5. This program will be fully insured and will follow all COVID-19 and Risk Assessment Protocols and Procedures.

For more information, check out the public Facebook group: Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning ProgramQuestions regarding the programs?Contact Joy Finnigan at 604-791-8788 or via email at [email protected]

The program will run until June 24th. Program Days are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-2. Children attend one full day per week. There are a few openings.

September 2021 • Chilliwack River Valley Heartwood Learning Community

If there are enough families interested in a new HEARTWOOD LEARNING COMMUNITY in the CHILLIWACK RIVER VALLEY then Navigate (NIDES), a fully funded and accredited BC Public School operating within the Comox Valley (SD71) will go through a careful planning process to deliver a “Blending Learning” Platform in our own backyard this upcoming September of 2021.A Navigate (NIDES) education is FREE, and follows the New BC Curriculum, meets all provincially mandated learning outcomes, and is directed by a BC Certified Teacher. It provides parents a unique opportunity to learn from home but also to collaborate with teachers to work together and co-create a personalized learning program for each child according to your child’s interests, natural curiosity, imagination and joy of discovery. This program offers a unique face-to-face outdoor nature-inspired classes one or two days per week and gives access of up to $600 of student learning resources. Heartwood has been approved, though needs further approvals from BC Parks and FVRD. You are not locked in, but you need to reserve a spot ASAP or go on the waiting list!