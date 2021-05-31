14 BCHL Players Including Chief’s Sasha Teleguine on List for NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings

Burnaby/Fraser Valley – To be under the watchful eye of NHL scouts is one thing. To make the short list is an honour. 14 BCHL Players Including the Chilliwack Chief’s Sasha Teleguine are on the list for NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings.

The full list is here.

From bchl.ca –

#134 – Sasha Teleguine – F – Chilliwack Chiefs

Teleguine joined Chilliwack this year for his first season in the BCHL and became an impact player right away. The 18-year-old finished third in team scoring with 18 points in 20 games and led the Chiefs in assists with 14. He was recognized for his outstanding season by being unanimously voted as the Chilliwack Pod’s Top Rookie.

Prior to the 2020-21 Pod Season, Teleguine played three years at Thayer Academy, finishing up his time there last year by leading the team in scoring with 52 points in 26 games.