Ottawa, Other Communities Lowering Flags to Half Mast Honouring 215 Residential School Children, Shoe Memorials in Vancouver, Chilliwack

Ottawa/Fraser Valley – On Sunday morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked that flags at the Peace Tower in Ottawa (Parliament Hill) be lowered to half mast, in honour and to remember the 215 children whose remains were found in the grounds of the now infamous Kamloops Residential School.

To honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school and all Indigenous children who never made it home, the survivors, and their families, I have asked that the Peace Tower flag and flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-mast.

Other communities across the country including Kamloops, Victoria (BC Legislature) and Chilliwack are following suit.

Mission Mayor Paul Horn · In recognition of the 215 children tragically lost in Tk’emlúps, the District of Mission will be lowering our flags. Council will also be sending out a message to our community.For me, these acts are only meaningful if we can learn from our First Nations neighbours. I will be reaching out to them in the coming days.

Shoes were being left at the Vancouver Art Galley in hounor of the same children and on Sunday, a similar memorial popped up at St. Mary’s Church in Chilliwack.

Photos from Jennie Roberts/Facebook

Leissa Remesoff/Facebook – This is from a friend of mine in Kamloops. There was a double rainbow over the site of the residential school on the 27th, the day the remains of 215 children were confirmed. The double rainbow is seen to represent heaven and earth; acting as a bridge between two worlds. Their souls crossed the bridge.

The #BCLeg Canadian flag has been lowered to half-mast until further notice, following the discovery of the remains of 215 children in a mass grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, to honour every child whose life was tragically taken. pic.twitter.com/QxQZfrk15S — BC Legislature (@BCLegislature) May 30, 2021