Canadian Radio Sanctuary – Memories Minute: Bev Kennedy and the second excerpt from the longer podcast. The museum building (VIDEO)

Kent/Agassiz (John Henry Oliver) – Canadian Radio Sanctuary – Memories Minute: Bev Kennedy and the second excerpt from the longer podcast. The museum building.

In this second instalment from the much longer Celebration 125 podcast with Agassiz resident and historian Bev Kennedy, we hear about the museum and the CPR station and how the museum building ended up where it is today (2021) on Pioneer Avenue. For the complete interview on YouTube, search Celebration 125: Podcast with Bev Kennedy. Photos courtesy of the Agassiz-Harrison Historical Society, the Agassiz-Harrison Museum and Airtight Productions. And throughout this series of historical and present-day podcasts, numerous photos from Andrea Chapman Photography are presented with appropriate designation (see Andrea’s Facebook page). Try the Facebook page, Celebration 125: District of Kent for more photos, stories and links. This is a non-profit project. Thanks for your support. For more history, go to http://www.agassizharrisonmuseum.org and kilby.ca.