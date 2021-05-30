Agassiz Speedway June 1 Meeting – Hoping for July Racing

Agassiz Speedway – As this is the Memorial Day long Weekend in the States, thoughts turn to racing (Indy 600, Coke Cola 600).

Locally, what’s happening at Agassiz Speedway seems to be met with optimism.

Speedway officials are having a General Meeting on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 @ 6:30 pm.

The Woodske’s have graciously allowed officials to meet at their shop again, keep it socially distanced, bring your own chair.

Maximum capacity is 50 people at 28454 Fraser Highway, Abbotsford.

In light of the new restrictions, the executive is looking at a way to have test and tunes, and racing, progress as soon as possible.

There is hope for a June schedule (test and tune), but in the meantime the plans are for up to 25 cars for racing very soon.