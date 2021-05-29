Hallmark Filming in Harrison Until June 8

Harrison – The Hallmark film, “The Willows” is now filming in Harrison and crews will be in town until June 8. Filming activity at the Civic Plaza and on Esplanade Avenue from May 27 – June 8. During this time, you may experience traffic delays on Esplanade Avenue.

From Creative BC:

Local Production Company: Willows Productions Inc. Director: Jessica Harmon Production Manager: John Prince Production Coordinator: C. Anna Alie Location Manager: Karen Zajac Assistant Location Manager: Wayne Toews