Hallmark Filming in Harrison Until June 8

District of Kent

Posted By: Don Lehn May 29, 2021

Harrison – The Hallmark film, “The Willows” is now filming in Harrison and crews will be in town until June 8. Filming activity at the Civic Plaza and on Esplanade Avenue from May 27 – June 8. During this time, you may experience traffic delays on Esplanade Avenue.

From Creative BC:

Local Production Company: Willows Productions Inc.
Director: Jessica Harmon
Production Manager: John Prince
Production Coordinator: C. Anna Alie
Location Manager: Karen Zajac
Assistant Location Manager: Wayne Toews
