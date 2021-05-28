Two TWU Volleyballers Named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U21 Team

Langley – TWU men’s volleyball setter Mathias Elser (Calgary) and incoming Spartan middle Cory Schoenherr (Waterloo, Ont.) have been named to Canada’s Indoor Men’s U21 team for 2021.

This U21 team will represent Canada at the FIVB U21 World Championships scheduled to take place in Italy/Bulgaria from September 23 to October 3.

This year will mark the fourth consecutive summer that Elser has been part of Canada’s U21 program. In previous years, he represented Canada at the NORCECA U21 Championship in 2018 and at both the U21 Pan American Cup and U21 World Championship in 2019. In 2020, he was part of the U21 group that trained together virtually.

For Schoenherr, this will be his second opportunity with the national program as he was part of Canada’s U19 virtual training group in 2020.

“This group of athletes represents the future of the men’s program, and I congratulate the hard-working players and coaches who kept the momentum going during the pandemic,” said Julien Boucher, Volleyball Canada high performance director for indoor teams. “We’re looking forward to seeing them train and compete later this year.”

This year’s U21 team is comprised of athletes with the potential to represent Canada at the 2028 Olympic Games. The program will run in Gatineau, Que. from July 5 to early October.

Team Canada U21 Men’s Roster

Steven Abrams, Georgetown, ON

Chris Byam, Bow Island, AB

Samuel Cooper, Hamilton, ON

Michael Donovan, London, ON

Cole Duncanson, St. Catharines, ON

Mathias Elser, Calgary, AB

Isaak Fast, Winnipeg, MB

Maxime Gratton, Orleans, ON

Isaac Heslinga, Orangeville, ON

Cole Ketrzynski, Toronto, ON

Darian Koskie, Winnipeg, MB

Jon Lockie, Winnipeg, MB

Jonathan Pickett, Wiarton, ON

Jonathan Portelance, La Prairie, QC

Cory Schoenherr, Waterloo, ON

Erik Siksna, Markham, ON

Jacob van Geel, Calgary, AB

James Vincett, Calgary, AB

Jackson Young, Etobicoke, ON

Program Staff

Ryan Marsden – Head Coach

Ian Eibbitt – Assistant Coach

Gabriel deGroot – Assistant Coach

Lionel Bonnaure – Performance Analyst

Jovana Smoljanic – Athletic Therapist

Louis-Jean Tremblay – Strength Coach

Wes Chen – Team Coordinator