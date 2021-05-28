Full Overnight Closures of George Massey Tunnel on May 28 & 29

Delta/Richmond – Drivers are reminded of full overnight closures of the George Massey Tunnel on Highway 99 on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.

On both nights, the George Massey Tunnel will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The closure is necessary to safely allow testing of the tunnel’s fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals.

A detour is available for all regular and commercial traffic via Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge:

Northbound Highway 99 traffic should detour around the closed George Massey Tunnel by taking Exit #16 Route 91 toward Alex Fraser Bridge

Southbound Highway 99 traffic should detour around the closed George Massey Tunnel via Exit #37 Route 91 toward Alex Fraser Bridge

Signage will be set up in advance of these exits to advise drivers of the tunnel closure.

All emergency vehicles will be accommodated through the George Massey Tunnel during this work.

Drivers are reminded to obey all signs and traffic control personnel.

For the latest travel information, check DriveBC: www.drivebc.ca