IHIT Taking Lead in Wednesday Case of Body Found South of Spuzzum

Yale/Spuzzum – RCMP have handed over the case of a found body to IHIT.

On Wednesday afternoon Boston Bar RCMP responded to the report of a body just off Highway 1 north of Yale and south of Spuzzum. Upon attendance, police located the remains of a deceased individual.

Social media it up with photos as drivers roll past the scene.

The area surrounding the scene remains cordoned off for a significant amount of time. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is engaged and working in partnership with the Hope RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. No further information is available for release at this time. Further information to be forwarded by the IHIT Media Relations Officer.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).