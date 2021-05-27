Early Morning Shooting Turns into Chilliwack Homicide Investigation – Victim Taken to CGH , Later Died

Chilliwack – Early Thursday morning (May 27 @ 1:15AM) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report that an individual suffering gunshot wounds was transported to Chilliwack General Hospital. The person later died from their injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is engaged and working in partnership with the Chilliwack RCMP and BC Coroners Service.

Police are currently in the early evidence gathering stages of their investigation. There has been no comment if this is related to the current gang activity in the Lower Mainland.

RCMP urge anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email [email protected].

If you wish to remain anonymous, provide your tip information on the web at solvecrime.ca or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).