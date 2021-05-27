Canadian Radio Sanctuary: Podcast with a look at BC Ferries. A series of reports from 1987 (VIDEO)

Kent (John Henry Oliver) – Canadian Radio Sanctuary: Podcast with a look at BC Ferries. A series of reports from 1987.

In this Sanctuary Conversations Flashback, you will hear a series of reports from John Henry Oliver, recorded in 1987 as part of AM1040 Radio Vancouver’s daily feature “1040 Focus”. This podcast was created using an analog audio cassette tape recording and converting it (in 2021) to a digital Mp3. However, some audio quality was lost. There’s, unfortunately, background white noise, but overall the reports are clearly heard and hold up.

