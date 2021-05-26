Chilliwack – It’s Game On for Chilliwack FC minor soccer starting May 31.
Here is Chilliwack FC’s game roll out plan:
- Chilliwack Ford Spring Soccer League will begin games on Monday May 31st. The last day for games will be June 17th.
- Cascadia Soccer League – in house games will begin on Saturday May 29th and Sunday May 30th
- Cascadia are awaiting clarification on some of the wording in the reopening plan and its meaning as it will impact how they execute game play but for now there will be games this weekend in house.
- All COVID Protocols remain in place:
- Masks to be worn going in and out of the facilities;
- Coaches to wear masks on field at all times;
- Contact tracing and sanitization to continue.
- At this time there are still no spectators permitted in the facility. According to the reopen plan, spectators won’t be permitted until phase 2 and the number will be limited.
Be the first to comment on "Game On Starting May 31 for Chilliwack FC"