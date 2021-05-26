Agassiz RCMP Investigating Long Weekend Campsite Incident That Went to Social Media

Agassiz – Agassiz RCMP need info on a campsite altercation investigation. It was also documented on social media. FVN will not post those pictures and video as this is an ongoing investigation and no formal charges have yet to be laid.

RCMP note that while social media is an important tool for sharing information it can also provide a platform to spread misinformation for the reason of humiliating or shaming others causing needless stress within the community. It also has the potential to impact unintended victims who may be friends or families of those alleged to be involved.

On Sunday May 23, Agassiz RCMP received a report of a confrontation over a campsite, which occurred on Friday May 21, at the 55 km marker on the Harrison Forest Service Road (FSR). The complainant alleged that a group of campers at a site threatened to shoot guns and slash the tires of the caller’s vehicle.

During the interaction, the complainant photographed vehicles including licence plates and persons belonging to the group, which in turn were published on social media including accusations that the incident was racially motivated and that the group of campers had firearms. No one was injured and the complainant left the site.

Agassiz RCMP is continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into the accusations and into the statements posted on social media.

At this time, it does not appear the group of campers were in possession of firearms and there is currently no evidence to suggest the incident was racially motivated.

The complainant has posted video and some personal information of the campers online. This is also being investigated.

The Agassiz RCMP encourages the public to report any interactions such as this to the police first and to please leave the investigations to us, said Cpl Mike Rail.

Agassiz RCMP is continuing to investigate the incidents and is urging anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact police at 604-796-2211.

RCMP also urge people camping in the backcountry of the Upper Fraser Valley to remain respectful of fellow campers allowing everyone an enjoyable backcountry experience.