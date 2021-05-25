Downtown Chilliwack Community Market Starts June 6

Chilliwack – The Downtown Chilliwack Community Market is a weekly summer market where local growers, crafters, and gatherers can connect their products with their community, and where the people of Chilliwack can find locally grown, gathered and crafted, quality food and goods.

DCCM is a space where new relationships can form, and thrive, around those offerings – regardless of backgrounds, ages, or means. DCCM is an inclusive space and works towards achieving accessibility for all.

As part of the Downtown Chilliwack Farmer’s Market family, you can expect a friendly community environment, marketing support, and boundless enthusiasm. DCCM acknowledge that this market takes place on S’olh Temexw – the traditional and unceded territory of the Stó:lō Peoples and Skwah First Nation.

The market starts Sunday June 6 and runs every Sunday until August 29. All Sunday are from 10AM to 2PM.

Maria Lennox is the Market Manager.

Mari Lennox

Website information for vendors and customers can be found here.