Coughing on Front Line Workers/Mounties is Assault – Charges Pending on Two People

Fraser Valley – Two people could face criminal charges following incidents of individuals intentionally coughing on RCMP officers.

During separate incidents in April and May 2021, individuals in police custody, who alleged they had the COVID-19 intentionally coughed on Chilliwack RCMP officers.

The individuals, a 27- year-old woman from Chilliwack and 28-year-old Agassiz man, did not exhibit any symptoms of the COVID-19 however, the RCMP, under strict pandemic protocols were required to monitor officers’ health following the incidents.

All circumstances of the incidents are to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPC) for their assessment of assault of a peace officer charges.