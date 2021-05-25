Coughing on Front Line Workers/Mounties is Assault – Charges Pending on Two People

Fraser Valley – Two people could face criminal charges following incidents of individuals intentionally coughing on RCMP officers.
During separate incidents in April and May 2021, individuals in police custody, who alleged they had the COVID-19 intentionally coughed on Chilliwack RCMP officers.
The individuals, a 27- year-old woman from Chilliwack and 28-year-old Agassiz man, did not exhibit any symptoms of the COVID-19 however, the RCMP, under strict pandemic protocols were required to monitor officers’ health following the incidents.
All circumstances of the incidents are to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service (BCPC) for their assessment of assault of a peace officer charges.
From the RCMP release:
Intentionally coughing, spitting, on other people is not acceptable at the best of times and is considered a criminal act under the criminal code of Canada, says Corporal Mike Rail spokesperson for the UFVRD.
The risk of contracting the COVID virus in the work place is not limited to police but to every front line worker serving our community.
