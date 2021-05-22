Where Do Retired Police Dogs Go, and How to Support Them

Abbotsford – In a social media posting via Sgt. Judy Bird of Abbotsford Police, there is a call to help support retired Police Dogs.

Police dogs are dedicated to keeping us all safe but at the end of their career’s they often require extra care. #SupportRetiredLegends was started in BC & assists retired service dogs with medical bills.

Keep an eye on upcoming swag, in-coming hoodies as part of a fundraiser.

More info: https://supportretiredlegends.com