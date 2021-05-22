Suggestions Open for Naming of New Abbotsford School (Eagle Mountain)

Abbotsford (Josh Olund BCIT Radio A&E) – The Abbotsford School District is asking the public for help in regards to selecting a name for the new elementary school on Eagle Mountain.

A naming committee is already formed, but submissions from the public will be collected until June 8 at 4 p.m.Anyone with a suggestion can use the digital online form or you can submit your suggestions to the Secretary-Treasurer’s office at 2790 Tims Street,Abbotsford, BC, V2T 4M7.

As per Board Policy 21, the following criteria must be considered when submitting a name for school district facilities/property:

2.1 The Board will approve facility names based on notable Canadian and international figures (e.g. humanitarians, historians, government leaders, people involved in such fields as sports, sciences or the arts) or for people or places important to the local community or geographic area in which the facility is located.

2.2 Wherever possible, if the building is to be named in honour of a person, the consent of the individual will be obtained. If it is to be named posthumously, except for a person of distinction, the close surviving relatives should approve.

2.3 Whenever appropriate, the Board may consider a specific naming recognition for part of a facility created by a significant donation to the facility’s cost.

Additionally, the 2021 Naming Committee suggested that Indigenous and/or Halq’eméylem names will also be considered within the criteria considerations.

The 2021 Naming Committee is set to bring a report of options to the Abbotsford Board of Education at the June 15th Public Board meeting.