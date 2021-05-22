Long Weekend Starts Increased Security Protocol at Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – Starting this long weekend Cultus Lake Park has increased its security with the addition of a dedicated RCMP unit located at the lake.

In emergency situations please call 911 and for non-emergency situations call the non-emergency line at 604-793-4612.

Additionally, By-laws and security will be available to assist you by calling 604-858-5298, if you get a recording please leave a detailed message.

In the public parking lots you may notice parking monitors providing assistance to visitors. They are not responsible for parking in residential areas, if you have concerns regarding parking in the residential area call By-laws.